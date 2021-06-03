NuCypher 1-Day Volume Tops $28.35 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $233.16 million and approximately $28.35 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Coin Profile

NU is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,192,870,149 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

