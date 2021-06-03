Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $108.07

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.07 and last traded at $107.99, with a volume of 182763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $309,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

