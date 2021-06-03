NuBits Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $12.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 261.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

NuBits is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.