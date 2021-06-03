Novare Capital Management LLC Sells 49,859 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after acquiring an additional 909,839 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,862,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 549,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

