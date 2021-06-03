Novare Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.