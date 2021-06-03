Novare Capital Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

