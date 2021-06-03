Novare Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,979,000 after purchasing an additional 997,165 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,709,000 after purchasing an additional 336,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,029,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after purchasing an additional 239,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $84.15.

