Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,243 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after buying an additional 240,068 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $20,971,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

