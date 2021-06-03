Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Novanta stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.14. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,511. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
About Novanta
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
