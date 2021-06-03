Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.490-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.55 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.040-2.190 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Novanta stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.14. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,511. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

