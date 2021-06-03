Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Sells C$192,875.00 in Stock

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU) Senior Officer Charles-Olivier Tarte sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total transaction of C$192,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,831.25.

NOU opened at C$15.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$565.47 million and a P/E ratio of -21.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.09. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$27.40.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.