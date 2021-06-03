NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.06 million.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 188,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

