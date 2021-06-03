North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.55 and a 52 week high of C$17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,775. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

