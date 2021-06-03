Noble Rock Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC) Trading Up 0.4%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.71 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 2,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,017,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,506,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,631,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

