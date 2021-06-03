NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38. NL Industries has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 22.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.