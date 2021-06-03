Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

