Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 273,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,541,655 shares.The stock last traded at $18.59 and had previously closed at $18.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nikola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Get Nikola alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 256.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 356,103 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 360.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Nikola by 100.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Nikola by 22.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.