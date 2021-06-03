NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 395,366 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $3.00. 107,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,706. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $387.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.95.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

