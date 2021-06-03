NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 394,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.3% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 135,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after buying an additional 48,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,700,222. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

