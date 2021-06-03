NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NHF stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.97. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

