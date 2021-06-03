NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NewRiver REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT stock traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 99.10 ($1.29). 1,478,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.27. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75. The company has a market cap of £303.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total value of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.