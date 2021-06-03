New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of New York Community have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three quarters. Declining expense base on account of branch closures and divesture of unprofitable businesses along with expansion efforts through acquisitions are expected to support the company’s financials. Also, the low interest-rate environment is likely to support margins as the company’s balance sheet is liability sensitive. Further, with normalizing and improving economy, the company’s asset quality will hone and will keep supporting its growth. However, challenges in improving non-interest income are a major concern for the company. Unsustainable capital-deployment activities and exposure to high debt level are near-term headwinds.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

NYCB opened at $12.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

