New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 67.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.14 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

