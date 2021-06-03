New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in New York City REIT by 324.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in New York City REIT by 104.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in New York City REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NYC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYC stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -173.91%.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.