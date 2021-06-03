Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NML opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

