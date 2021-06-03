NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 192.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $167.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40.

In other NeuBase Therapeutics news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

