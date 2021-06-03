NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 329.1% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 109,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $115.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.12. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.44. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.25 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $32.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

