Netbox Coin (NBX) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $260,228.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.07 or 0.00378100 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001727 BTC.

About Netbox Coin

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,137,318 coins and its circulating supply is 77,602,950 coins. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

