NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.89-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.NetApp also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. OTR Global raised NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.05.

NTAP stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. NetApp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $80.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

