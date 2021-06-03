NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 220.25% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its Q1 guidance to $0.89-0.97 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,125. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. NetApp has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.05.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

