Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Get Nephros alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Nephros has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. On average, analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 4th quarter worth about $4,719,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nephros (NEPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.