Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 0.41 and last traded at 0.41. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 56,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.40.

Neometals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RRSSF)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

