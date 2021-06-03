NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.75

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.75 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 5588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

NGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

