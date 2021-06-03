NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.75

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.75 and last traded at $64.11, with a volume of 5588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.
NGMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
