Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

NOPMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

NOPMF remained flat at $$14.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.