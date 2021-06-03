nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $60.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,995. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.28.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,200,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 in the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. G.Research raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli raised nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

