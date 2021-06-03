nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.23)-(0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.25). The company issued revenue guidance of $258-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.69 million.nCino also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-(0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Gabelli raised nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of NCNO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 689,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.48.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $763,115.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,358,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 over the last quarter.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

