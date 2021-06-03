nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Announces Earnings Results

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCNO traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.86. 48,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

