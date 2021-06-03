Navigator (NVGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect Navigator to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $584.65 million, a P/E ratio of -523.00 and a beta of 2.48. Navigator has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

