Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.38. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 36,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of Natural Resource Partners worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.