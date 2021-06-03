National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$109.00 at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$99.00 to C$109.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.00.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$92.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.45. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$59.34 and a 52-week high of C$98.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.50.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

