National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTIOF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.23.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

