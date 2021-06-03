Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.88. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 1,399,812 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Naked Brand Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, retails, and sells women's and men's intimates apparel and swimwear products primarily in the United States. It offers intimate, sleepwear and loungewear, swimwear and accessories, and costume products under the licensed Frederick's of Hollywood brand.

