Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in May

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

