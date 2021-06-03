MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.34. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 62,060 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

