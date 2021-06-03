Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.32

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 30003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 197,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 300,600 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

