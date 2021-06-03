MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

