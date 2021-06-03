MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 574,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.12% of Altice USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of ATUS opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

