MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $11.98 Million in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 141,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

