Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mueller Water Products in a research note issued on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

