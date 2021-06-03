M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) versus Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Critical Review

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get M&T Bank alerts:

This table compares M&T Bank and Citizens Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.28 billion 3.33 $1.35 billion $10.02 16.22 Citizens Financial Group $7.68 billion 2.77 $1.06 billion $2.41 20.72

M&T Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Citizens Financial Group. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for M&T Bank and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 1 4 4 0 2.33 Citizens Financial Group 1 4 11 0 2.63

M&T Bank presently has a consensus target price of $159.83, suggesting a potential downside of 1.64%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $47.93, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 24.89% 10.39% 1.09% Citizens Financial Group 21.53% 8.16% 0.92%

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. M&T Bank pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Citizens Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operates 716 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 130 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.