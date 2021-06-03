Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of MCBI stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $27.30.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile
Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.