Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of MCBI stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

